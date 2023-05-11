MÖTLEY CRÜE Drummer TOMMY LEE Takes $2.2 Million Loss On Calabasas Compound; Photos

After seven years of it bouncing on and off the market, Tommy Lee has finally offloaded his Calabasas compound for about $3.7 million, repots Dirt.com. While still a large sum of money by any measure, that amount is a whopping $2.2 million less than what the Mötley Crüe co-founder and drummer originally paid for the place 16 years ago, back in summer 2007.

Records indicate the discount-minded buyer is Max Nobel of Nobel LA, a high-end design firm specializing in custom real estate development. Both sides of the deal were repped by Emil Hartoonian of The Agency, who says “the new owner intends to bring the full potential of this property to modern-day highlights with unparalleled bespoke mastery.”

Tucked away on a hillside parcel spanning just over a quarter-acre of land offering sweeping city lights views, within a gated enclave above the Calabasas Country Club, the beige-hued stucco and terracotta-roof structure was built in the late 1980s. Inside, six bedrooms and eight baths are sprawled across nearly 10,000 square feet of three-level living space boasting polished chevron-patterned wood floors and rustic log-beamed ceilings throughout.

