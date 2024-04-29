MÖTLEY CRÜE Expected To Play Small NYC Club Show Next Monday

Mötley Crüe appear to be teasing a club performance at New York's Bowery Ballroom next Monday, May 6. Earlier today, the band shared the poster below, with the headliner billed under the name, "1981".

The Bowery Ballroom, located at 6 Delancey Street in Manhattan's Bowery neighborhood, has a capacity of 575 people. Tickets for the show are expected to go on sale May 3. Stay tuned for further details.

Mötley Crüe's next live show is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ.



Mötley Crüe have dropped their new single, "Dogs Of War". Stream/download the single here.

Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee and John 5 joined Audacy Check In to talk about the band's new song. Watch the video below:

Watch a lyric video and a music video for "Dogs Of War" video:

Big Machine Records recently announced the signing of Mötley Crüe:

“Mötley Crüe on Big Machine! Growing up in Southern California, I was in Hollywood when these new sheriffs showed up and took over the city. It was loud. It was powerful. It was game changing,” says Big Machine Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. “Vince, Nikki, and Tommy, along with new guitarist John 5, have reignited the flame with ferocious new Crüe music. Fans will unite… SHOUT!”

"We are thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of our new music through Big Machine Records,” shared Mötley Crüe. “Scott's been a friend and supporter of the band for a long time, and we loved collaborating on the Nashville Outlaws album in 2014. We're very happy to know our new music will be in the best of hands with Scott and his exceptional team at Big Machine.”

For more information, tour dates, access to the S.I.N. Fan Club, and to purchase items from the band’s private collection inside their Crüeseum shop, visit motley.com.

Watch the video, titled The Search For Mötley Crüe..., below: