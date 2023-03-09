MÖTLEY CRÜE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Complete Concert From The World Tour 2023 In Lima, Peru

Mötley Crüe held their sixth concert with guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson), who has replaced Mick Mars, on February 28th at Estadio San Marcos in Lima, Peru as part of the 2023 edition of The World Tour with Def Leppard. Amateur shot video of the entire Lima concert can be enjoyed below. The setlist was as follows:

Intro: Requiem In D Minor

Intro: Breaking News Report

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Saints Of Los Angeles"

"Live Wire"

"Looks That Kill"

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)"

Nikki Sixx greets the audience

John 5 guitar solo

Medley:

"Rock And Roll, Part 2"

"Smokin' In The Boys Room"

"Helter Skelter"

"Anarchy In The U.K."

"Blitzkrieg Bop"

Tommy Lee greets the audience

"Home Sweet Home"

"T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown)"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Primal Scream"

"Kickstart My Heart"

To see the complete tour itinerary, and to purchase tickets, visit defleppard.com/tour, and/or motley.com.