MÖTLEY CRÜE Frontman VINCE NEIL Performs LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Rock And Roll" With SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE In Orlando (Video)

Sammy Hagar & The Circle recently announced five shows for Florida, taking place between May 23rd and June 2nd. On May 26th at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, FL they were joined on stage by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil for a run through Led Zeppelin's "Rock And Roll". Check out fan-filmed vdeo below.

Fan-filmed video from Sammy Hagar & The Circle's May 23rd show in Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater can be viewed below. Remaining tour dates are as follows:

June

1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

The setlist was as follows:

"There's Only One Way to Rock" (Sammy Hagar)

"Poundcake" (Van Halen)

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Three Lock Box" (Sammy Hagar)

"I Can't Drive 55" (Sammy Hagar)

"Humans Being" (Van Halen)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Little White Lie" (Sammy Hagar)

"Finish What Ya Started" (Van Halen)

"Top of the World" (Van Halen)

"Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" (Sammy Hagar)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Why Can't This Be Love" (Van Halen)

"Rock and Roll" (Led Zeppelin)

"Heavy Metal" (Sammy Hagar)

"Mas Tequila" (Sammy Hagar And The Wabos)

Encore:

"Heroes" (David Bowie)

"Affirmation"