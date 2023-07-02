MÖTLEY CRÜE Frontman VINCE NEIL - "We Will Announce A New Stadium Tour For Next Summer"

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil guested on The Music Universe podcast one day before the band performed an intimate club show in London, England. He discussed the gig, the band's current Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, and Mötley Crüe recording new music. Check out the interview below.

Vince Neil on The Stadium Tour:

"We have eight shows in the US after (the UK / European leg). Then we go to Australia and Japan, and then I think we're gonna go back in the studio for a couple of more songs. And then we will announce a new stadium tour for next summer. We're not sure who's gonna be on it, but there'll be another tour."

Mötley Crüe recently posted an ad for a "Dögs Of War" concert at 450-capacity Underworld in London, England on June 30, the night before the Crüe's co-headline date with Def Leppard at Wembley Stadium on July 1.

As predicted, Mötley Crüe did indeed perform an intimate show at The Underworld. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Live Wire"

"Looks That Kill"

"Rock And Roll / Smokin' In The Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop"

"(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right" (Beastie Boys)

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Primal Scream"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Back in April, Mötley Crüe revealed that they had entered the recording studio with their longtime producer, Bob Rock, to lay down some new music. On a recent episode of Fozzy singer/professional wrestler Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, Bob Rock recounts his time with Mötley Crüe, from their first meeting to their recent studio work with new guitarist John 5.

Says Bob in regards to the latest sessions with the Crüe: "It was three songs I just cut with them. It was so amazing, it was just the best time... so easy." On working with John 5 as "the new guy", Rock adds: "It was really easy."

Listen below, and stay tuned for further new music updates from Mötley Crüe.

Mötley Crüe's complete live itinerary can be found here.