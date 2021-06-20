MÖTLEY CRÜE Gearing Up For Release Of Digitally Remastered Version Of Theatre Of Pain; Pop-Up Version Of "Smokin' In The Boys Room" Video Available

The digitally remastered version of Mötley Crüe's third album, Theatre Of Pain, arrives on June 25th. The band has released a pop-up version of their "Smokin' In The Boys" room video, which was originally released in 1985. Check it out below.

To pre-save / pre-order the digital remaster of Theatre Of Pain go to this location.

Theatre Of Pain marked the beginning of Mötley Crüe's transition away from their trademark sound on Too Fast For Love and Shout At The Devil in favour of a glam rock style. "Smokin' in the Boys Room" and "Home Sweet Home" were hit singles released from the record. It reached #6 on the US charts and #36 in the UK, and was certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA on June 5, 1995.

Tracklist:

"City Boy Blues"

"Smokin' in the Boys Room" (Brownsville Station cover)

"Louder Than Hell"

"Keep Your Eye on the Money"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Tonight (We Need a Lover)"

"Use It or Lose It"

"Save Our Souls"

"Raise Your Hands to Rock"

"Fight for Your Rights"