MÖTLEY CRÜE - Global Merchandising Services Announce New Collaborations Ahead Of ‘Höllywood Takeöver’ Shows

Ahead of Mötley Crüe’s three-night string of exclusive sold out club shows this October at legendary Hollywood venues, The Roxy, Troubadour, and Whisky A Go Go, Global Merchandising Services “Global”, an award-winning music, celebrity, and lifestyle merchandising company that represents the iconic rock band, announces a roster of new collaborations to launch during the ‘Höllywood Takeöver’ event.

Represent, Prince Street Pizza, Rainbow Bar & Grill, and Hot Topic are amongst the brands to launch exclusive drops beginning October 5 to coincide with the three Mötley Crüe’s shows on October 7, 9 and 11. Additionally, as previously announced, Mötley Crüe is launching the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative, a moniker under which the band will partner with different non-profit organizations near and dear to their hearts moving forward. The first organization to benefit from the initiative is Covenant House, which supports young people experiencing homelessness. Fans can now place bids for the band’s one-of-one stage-played instruments and rare collectibles from the Höllywood Takeöver shows at an auction benefitting Covenant House here.

“The reception to our ‘Höllywood Takeöver’ has been phenomenal, and Global Merchandising has created new opportunities for our fans with these LA-centric collaborations that extend the experience beyond the clubs,” said Mötley Crüe. “We are also excited to kick off the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative and are aiming to raise $ 250K before the end of this year for Covenant House, an organization near and dear to our hearts.”

“The Höllywood Takeöver is a once in a lifetime intimate opportunity for Mötley Crüe fans, and we are thrilled to work with the band and all of our partners involved to celebrate this unique occasion by offering exclusive, limited-edition products and local venue experiences,” stated SVP of Licensing & Brand Development for North America, Lisa Streff.

In honor of Mötley Crüe's Hollywood Takeover, Prince Street Pizza will be offering a custom 4-slice combo called "The Mötley Crüe Combo" at all eight Los Angeles locations: West Hollywood, Hollywood Arby's Drive Thru, Pasadena, Studio City, DTLA, Venice, Malibu, and Costa Mesa. Each member of Mötley Crüe selected their favorite iconic Prince St. Pizza Sicilian slice: Vince Neil - Spicy Spring, Tommy Lee - The Naughty Pie, Nikki Sixx - Meat Lovers, John 5 - Vegan Cheese with Green Peppers, and customers will be able to mix and match these slices to create their own personalized Mötley Crüe Combo. Each combo will be served in a custom designed box.

"We're so excited to be part of this legendary collaboration honoring Mötley Crüe's return to the Sunset Strip. They were one of my favorite bands growing up and such an iconic staple of The Strip. I can't wait for everyone to try their favorite slices," said Lawrence Longo, CEO, Prince Street Pizza.

The world-famous Rainbow Bar & Grill will feature a Mötley Crüe pop-up store with exclusive, band-curated merchandise including a co-branded tee and pint glass (Mötley x Rainbow). The glass can also be purchased for a nominal upcharge with the purchase of signature cocktails inspired by the band including the Dr. Feelgood RX, Kickstart my Heart-Tini, Sticky Sweet, S.O.S., and signature mocktail, Without You.

An array of apparel partners will also participate in the event with Represent launching a limited-edition t-shirt, available exclusively at their Los Angeles store. Additionally, specialty retailer Hot Topic will offer a limited-edition Mötley Crüe tee available at its Ovation Hollywood store location and online.

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

S.I.N. Club pre-sale is set for today, Friday, October 4, at 10 AM, PT. Sign up for the S.I.N. Club free at cruesuem.com.

Citi card members pre-sale Friday, October 4 at 12 noon, PT. For details visit citientertainment.com

Tickets on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 AM, PT.

For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here. Watch a video trailer below:

(Photo - Ross Halfin)