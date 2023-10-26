MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitarist JOHN 5, Actor BILL MOSELEY, TYPE O NEGATIVE Guitarist KENNY HICKEY Appear On New Episode Of Gibson TV’s Metal And Monsters

Gibson TV presents the latest episode of Metal And Monsters, the series dedicated to the worlds of heavy metal and monster culture. Watch below.

A message states: "In this special Halloween episode, we bring you a hauntingly unforgettable experience with Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 and legendary horror actor Bill Moseley, best known for his roles in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The Devil’s Carnival, and Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses.

We also step into a realm of darkness as we embark on a nightmarish journey to the spine-tingling Evil Dead Exhibit, where we walk through the footsteps of Ash Williams and discover artifacts from one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time.

With the Brooklyn skyline as our backdrop, we also take a trip to celebrate the dark and creative spirit of guitarist Kenny Hickey from Type O Negative.

So, turn down the lights and turn up the volume as we prepare to embrace the horror of All Hallows Eve!"