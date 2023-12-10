MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitarist JOHN 5 Adds Three Shows To Upcoming US Tour; MARTY FRIEDMAN Confirmed As Support For Select Dates

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 is gearing up for a solo US tour in early 2024. He has checked in with the following update:

"Hey everyone, the tour is under two months away and I am excited to announce that Marty Friedman will join me on the February 21-28 shows, and Liliac will appear February 1-7. As previously announced, Jared James Nichols and The Atmonic Punks will be on the LA and Santa Ana shows and Nikki Stringfield in Las Vegas.

This tour is going to be a lot of fun. Get your tickets now! Can't wait to see you all at these shows!"

Three shows have been added to the tour (**). The updated schedule can be viewed below.

January

26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols

27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd - w/Nikki Stringfield

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

February

1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater - w/Liliac

2 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino - w/Liliac

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center - w/Liliac

4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center - w/Liliac

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room - w/Liliac

7 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note - w/Liliac

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

16 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall & Pub **

17 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall **

18 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater **

19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage - w/Marty Friedman

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - w/Marty Friedman

24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater - w/Marty Friedman

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine - w/Marty Friedman

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater - w/Marty Friedman

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater - w/Marty Friedman

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

March

1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park