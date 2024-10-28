MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitarist JOHN 5 Plays Fender American Ultra II Telecaster; Video

Watch Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 effortlessly go from ghostly entrance to shredder exit with the new Fender American Ultra II Telecaster in Avalanche. Learn more at this location.

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds for "Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

Tickets are on sale now. For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here. Watch a video trailer below: