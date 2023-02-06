MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitarist MICK MARS' New Project Sounds "Huge", According To COREY MARKS - "The Rock World Is In For Something Weird, Special, Great And LOUD"

Canadian country/rock musician, Cory Marks, spent time with Mick Mars over the weekend at the Mötley Crüe guitarist's studio in Nashville, and has shared some news about Mars' new project.

Parks shared video and photos via Instagram (see below), along with the following message:

"Spent my Saturday hanging out with one of the coolest, sweetest, most kind down to earth bad asses on this planet that I’m lucky to call a friend. So many stories and a lot of laughs talking music, guns, planes, guitars, drums, travel, road stories (he’s got cooler ones than me), health, fitness, zombies, sex, drugs and rock and roll! 👽 🦁

"I now know a lot more about @motleycrue @slash @therollingstones @defleppard and the on and only @ozzyosbourne… yes… If you’re wondering Ozzy did snort a bunch of aunts… 😂 😂 @mr.mickmars THANK YOU for having me over and letting me hear your new project…which sounds HUGE. The rock world is in for something weird, special, great and LOUD. Surreal walking into your studio and the first thing I see is a gold record on top of a bunch of @marshallamps stacked up together with my face and name on it and I’ll be sending you a couple more very soon. Don’t be surprised if you see Mars & Marks on more songs together down the road… Outlaws And Outsiders forever." 🖤



Back in late October, Mötley Crüe issued the following statement in regards to the announcement that Mick Mars will no longer tour with the band, but will continue as a member.

"While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

To say "enough is enough" is the ultimate act of courage. Mick's sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We'll continue to honor his musical legacy.

We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We'll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!" - Vince, Tommy & Nikki

Says John 5 - "I'm honored to carry on Mick's legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs.”