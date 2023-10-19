MÖTLEY CRÜE Guitarist MICK MARS To Release Debut Solo Single On Halloween

Guitarist Mick Mars, who retired from Mötley Crüe last October due to health issues, will release his debut solo single on Halloween (October 31). Mars shared a countdown video for the single via social media (see below).

Mick's new single will receive its world premiere on October 30 via SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", prior to arriving at digital providers the next day.

Says Trunk: "Psyched to announce I’ll be world premiering the first ever solo music from Mick Mars on #TrunkNation on 10/30 on my SiriusXM Faction Talk 103 show. Then Mick joins me live for an interview 10/31! Don’t miss this exclusive coming soon. 3-5P ET."

Earlier this year, Mick Mars revealed to Rolling Stone that his debut solo album, entitled Another Side Of Mars, will include the songs "Broken On The Inside", "Alone", "Lonely In Your Grave", "Loyal To The Lie", "Decay", "Fear", "Memories" and "Erased".

Stay tuned for updates.



