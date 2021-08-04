MÖTLEY CRÜE Launch "Bootleg" Merch Collection

Mötley Crüe have released their new "Bootleg" merch collection! Check out the new items here.

A digital remaster of Mötley Crüe’s legendary album, Dr. Feelgood, will be released worldwide on September 3.

Available now for pre-order across digital platforms, the refreshed sonic experience features hits such as “Dr. Feelgood,” “'Kickstart My Heart,” “Without You,” “Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.),” and “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away).”

To date, Dr. Feelgood is the band’s best selling album with sales of over 6 million copies worldwide, highly regarded by music critics and fans as some of the band’s best work ever. The band originally released their fifth studio album Dr. Feelgood in September 1989 and hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, along with seven other Top 10 charting positions worldwide. This rerelease will join the already released digital remasters of Girls, Girls, Girls and Theatre Of Pain.

Relive the history of this groundbreaking album via the title track’s iconic video below. This song was the band’s first Top Ten hit, climbing as high as #6 and charting for 16 weeks, the longest of any Mötley Crüe single to date, and the first single to achieve Gold status

Dr. Feelgood tracklisting:

"T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown)"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Slice Of Your Pie"

"Rattlesnake Shake"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Without You"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Sticky Sweet"

"She Goes Down"

"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Time for Change"