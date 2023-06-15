MÖTLEY CRÜE Live At Copenhell 2023; Fan-Filmed Video

On June 14th, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's Stadium Tour touched down at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

The Crüe's setlist was as follows:

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Saints Of Los Angeles"

"Live Wire"

"Looks That Kill"

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)"

Guitar Solo

"Rock And Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' In The Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Primal Scream"

"Kickstart My Heart"

The next Mötley Crüe show is June 16th at Hellfest in Clisson, France. To view their complete tour itinerary, visit this location.