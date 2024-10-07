MÖTLEY CRÜE Manager DOC McGHEE - "We're Doing Monsters Of Rock In Stockholm And It's AC/DC, VAN HALEN And All Of A Sudden Nikki Gets Up And Bites EDDIE VAN HALEN On His Shoulder"

Things could get kind of crazy when the biggest bands in hair metal hit the road, reports People. In the recent documentary Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal, photographer Mark Weiss recalled getting on a tour bus with Mötley Crüe once when Nikki Sixx turned around and bit him.

"I'm like, 'What going on?' He's like, 'Draw blood!'," he recalled, explaining, "He wanted me to bite him back and I'm like, 'I'm not doing that.'"

The band's manager, Doc McGhee, explained that, "the whole Mötley Crüe had this thing called the Dark Angels... They'd bite you right in the middle of the forehead, they'd bite you in the arm."

"When they bit you, it was like a dog bite," he added, stating that while others played along, he wasn't interested.

"Nikki and Tommy [Lee] were both trying to bite me. I think Nikki first came, I grabbed him and I pulled him down. Then Tommy jumped on me and I pulled him over my shoulder," he remembered. "I had both of them on the ground and I just started punching the s--- out of them, and I punched them so many times that I threw up on them," he laughed.

McGhee then recalled an incident ahead of Monsters Of Rock in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1984, when mayhem erupted at the band's hotel over a biting incident.

"There's 15,000 people at the ballroom in the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. We're doing Monsters of Rock and it's AC/DC, Van Halen and Mötley Crüe," McGhee said. "All of a sudden, Nikki gets up and walks over and bites Eddie Van Halen on his shoulder."

Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal premiered exclusively on Paramount+ on September 17. Watch a video trailer below.

Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal is executive produced by Jeff Tremaine and Shanna Newton for Gorilla Flicks; Eric Wattenberg, Scott Lonker and Will Nothacker for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios; Erik Olsen; and Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour serve as co-executive producers.