MÖTLEY CRÜE - NIKKI SIXX Confirms "VINCE NEIL Is Cutting Lead Vocals This Week On The New Songs"

In April, Mötley Crüe revealed that they had entered the recording studio with their longtime producer, Bob Rock, to lay down some new music.

Earlier today, Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx took to social media with the following update: "Vince is cutting lead vocals this week on the new songs… We have a few final things Bob Rock wants us to record and then heading to London next week to prepare for European tour. We’re really excited to play for our European fans. It’s been a minute. Great combination of stadiums and festivals."

Last week, Sixx commented, "Vince Neil hits the studio Monday - Wednesday and we’re back in finishing background vocals and adding more layers of guitars towards the end of the week into the weekend. The only thing I can say about the new songs is they are pretty heavy."

Prior to that, Sixx stated, "I have to say when I was a teenager I had no idea being in a band could garner so much love and so much hate. What a great original journey I’ve got to travel over the years watching people have so many feelings about our band. THANK YOU. Pretty much wrapped up most of the songs so it’s all vocals from here on out. These songs are personal. You’ll understand more later. Being in a band for 42 years you have to constantly look for inspiration —- and I can’t believe we’re leaving soon for Europe. We’re gonna be there for two months. I’m bringing my family and gonna really make a point to get out and also make time for some photography. Leica Camera sent me the new M11 and the SL2 to test out. Can’t wait and can’t wait to play all these shows. I’m just living in gratitude everyday. And thank you to the lovers and the haters. You keep me inspired.Oh and as you can see we actually never took a break. Just came home from tour and back to work. I guess I’ll rest next time I die?"

Mötley Crüe's 2023 tour of The UK and Europe begins May 22nd in Sheffield, England, and wraps up July 6th in Glasgow, Scotland. The complete itinerary can be found here.

(Photo - Ross Halfin)