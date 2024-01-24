MÖTLEY CRÜE – NIKKI SIXX’s 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Convertible Sells For $110,000 At Auction

Nikki Sixx’s 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible sold for $110,000 at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction.

The event is running in Scottsdale, Arizona until January 28 and began on January 20. Foreigner with opening act Night Ranger opened up the week long even with a special concert on Friday, January 19.

Notes about the car from Barrett-Jackson (click the link for a photo gallery):

“This 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 convertible was previously owned by Nikki Sixx from Motley Crüe. It is the recipient of a no-expense-spared nut-and-bolt frame-off rotisserie restoration. This car is finished in the factory-correct Cranberry Red over a black bucket-seat interior with a white convertible top and white stripes. All the stainless trim is brand-new, as is the weather-stripping, and the original bumpers were triple chrome-plated. The interior is all-new and factory-correct and features Strato bucket seats, center console, tinted glass, Rally gauges with tachometer, air conditioning, power windows, a power convertible top, sport steering wheel, auxiliary lighting group and AM/FM/8-track stereo.”

Head to ABC 15 for more information about the event and other cars sold.