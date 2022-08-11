MÖTLEY CRÜE - Official HD Remaster Of "Looks That Kill" Music Video Streaming
August 11, 2022, an hour ago
Mötley Crüe have released an HD remastered version of the music video for "Looks That Kill", featured on the band's 1983 album, Shout At The Devil. Watch below:
The band previously released a remastered version of the video for their debut single, "Live Wire", from 1981's Too Fast for Love.
This summer, Mötley Crüe are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett. Remaining dates are listed below.
August
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY
12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA
14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX
21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX
22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX
25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ
27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA
31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA
September
2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC
4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA
9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV