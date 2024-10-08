MÖTLEY CRÜE Play First "Höllywood Takeöver" Show; Setlist, Video
October 8, 2024, 24 minutes ago
Mötley Crüe played the first of their three-night string of exclusive sold out Hollywood club shows last night, Monday, October 7, at the Troubadour. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.
Mötley Crüe performed the following setlist:
"Primal Scream"
"Too Fast For Love"
"Wild Side"
"Shout At The Devil"
"Live Wire"
"On With The Show"
"Dogs Of War"
"Looks That Kill"
"Rock And Roll Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop"
"Fight For Your Right"
"Home Sweet Home"
"Dr. Feelgood"
"Same Ol' Situation"
"Girls, Girls, Girls"
"Kickstart My Heart"
Mötley Crüe perform in Hollywood on October 9 at The Roxy and October 11 at the Whiskey a Go Go.
Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.
A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.
The S.I.N. Club pre-sale launched on October 4 (sign up for the S.I.N. Club free at cruesuem.com). A Citi card members pre-sale began on October 4. For details visit citientertainment.com
General tickets on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 AM, PT. For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here.
Watch a video trailer below: