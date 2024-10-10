MÖTLEY CRÜE Play Second "Höllywood Takeöver" Show; Setlist, Video

Mötley Crüe played the second of their three-night string of exclusive sold out Hollywood club shows last night, Wednesday, October 9, at The Roxy. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Mötley Crüe performed the following setlist at The Roxy, which is identical to the setlist they performed two nights earlier on Monday, October 7, at The Troubadour:

"Primal Scream"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Live Wire"

"On With The Show"

"Dogs Of War"

"Looks That Kill"

"Rock And Roll Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop"

"Fight For Your Right"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Guitarist John 5 just took to social media stating, "Last night at the Roxy was absolutely amazing maybe one of my favorite shows ever."

Mötley Crüe perform next in Hollywood on October 11 at the Whisky a Go Go.

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

The S.I.N. Club pre-sale launched on October 4 (sign up for the S.I.N. Club free at cruesuem.com). A Citi card members pre-sale began on October 4. For details visit citientertainment.com

General tickets on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 AM, PT. For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here.

Watch a video trailer below: