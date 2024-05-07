MÖTLEY CRÜE Play Small NYC Club Show; Video

Last night (Monday, May 6), Mötley Crüe performed a rare club performance at New York's 575-capacity Bowery Ballroom. The band were billed under the name, "1981". Fan-filmed video footage from the show can be viewed below.

According to Setlist.fm, the band performed the following:

"Primal Scream"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Looks That Kill"

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Live Wire"

"On With The Show"

"Dogs Of War"

"Rock And Roll, Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop" / "Fight For Your Right"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Mötley Crüe's new single, "Dogs Of War", is out now. The official video for the song, created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, can be viewed below. Also available is behind the scenes footage and an official lyric video.