MÖTLEY CRÜE Play Third "Höllywood Takeöver" Show; Setlist, Video

Mötley Crüe played the third of their three-night string of exclusive sold out Hollywood club shows on Friday, October 11, at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Mötley Crüe performed the following setlist, which is identical to the setlists they performed on Monday, October 7, at The Troubadour, and on Wednesday, October 9 at The Roxy:

"Primal Scream"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Live Wire"

"On With The Show"

"Dogs Of War"

"Looks That Kill"

"Rock And Roll Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop"

"Fight For Your Right"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Kickstart My Heart"