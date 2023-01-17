MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON, GUNS N’ ROSES Members Enlisted For Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's "80s Anthems" Camp

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, the experiential music camp giving fans the opportunity to make their rock star dreams a reality, has announced the “80s Anthems” camp featuring John 5, guitarist for Mötley Crüe; Rikki Rockett, drummer and co-founder of Poison; and Richie Fortus, guitarist for Guns N’ Roses. Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: 80s Anthems runs May 4-7 in Los Angeles, culminating with two live performances by campers: one at the Viper Room on May 6, and one at the Whisky a Go Go on May 7. The camp is open for registration here.

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture - from a Mick Jagger cameo in “The Simpsons” to “Rock Camp - The Movie,” a documentary now streaming for free on Amazon Prime and chronicling campers’ once in a lifetime experiences, Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

"I can't wait to relive the 80s, jamming out to the most iconic and huge rock anthems of the decade at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp with my fellow campers,” said Rockett. “See you there, and prepare to lead the Whisky a Go Go in some epic sing-a-longs."

“80s Anthems” follows “A Whole Lotta Rock: From Led Zeppelin to Soundgarden to Stone Temple Pilots,” where campers will have the opportunity to join Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo in Los Angeles March 16-19, 2023. Registration for that camp is also open now.

Past Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry, and Roger Daltrey, who said of his experience, “It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."

Additional camp counsellors and details are available on the Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp site, here.