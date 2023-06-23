MÖTLEY CRÜE Post Mysterious Ad For "DÖGS OF WAR" Show In London; Includes New Clip Of Unknown Song

Mötley Crüe have posted an ad for a "Dögs Of War" concert at 450-capacity Underworld in London, England on June 30, the night before the Crüe's co-headline date with Def Leppard at Wembley Stadium on July 1. The somewhat mysterious post (see below) also includes a clip of an unknown song.

So, is Mötley Crüe performing a small club gig under the pseudonym Dögs Of War? Or is "Dögs Of War" the name of the unknown song? No further details are currently available, but you can visit the show page at the Underworld's website, here.



Back in April, Mötley Crüe revealed that they had entered the recording studio with their longtime producer, Bob Rock, to lay down some new music. On a recent episode of Fozzy singer/professional wrestler Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, Bob Rock recounts his time with Mötley Crüe, from their first meeting to their recent studio work with new guitarist John 5.

Says Bob in regards to the latest sessions with the Crüe: "It was three songs I just cut with them. It was so amazing, it was just the best time... so easy." On working with John 5 as "the new guy", Rock adds: "It was really easy."

Listen below, and stay tuned for further new music updates from Mötley Crüe.

Mötley Crüe's complete live itinerary can be found here.