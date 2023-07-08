MÖTLEY CRÜE Posts Video Recap Of Intimate Club Show In London, England

On June 30th - Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and John 5 - billed as Dögs Of War, played the 450-capacity Underworld in London, England, the night before Mötley Crüe's co-headline date with Def Leppard at Wembley Stadium on July 1st.

The Crüe has just issued an official recap video, along with the following statement:

"Thank You to the 450 people that scored a ticket to our show at The Underworld Club. A show for the ages! …and that’s a wrap for the European leg of THE WORLD TOUR! A massive thank you to the thousands of you who came out to these 22 shows all across Europe - it’s been an epic run! Huge shout out to our friends Def Leppard for sharing this journey with us. Looking forward to some U.S. summer shows next before we head over to Japan and Australia this Fall!"

The Dögs Of War setlist at the Underworld was as follows:

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Live Wire"

"Looks That Kill"

"Rock And Roll / Smokin' In The Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop"

"(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right" (Beastie Boys)

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Primal Scream"

"Kickstart My Heart"

The next Mötley Crüe concert is August 5th in Syracuse, New York at JMA Wireless Dome. Their complete live itinerary can be found here.