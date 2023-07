Mötley Crüe has posted a video recap of their July 1 show at Wembley Stadium with co-headliners Def Leppard.

A statement from the Crüe reads: “The World Tour gives us so many incredible moments and milestones for the Crüe: this was a big one!!”

The next Mötley Crüe concert is August 5 in Syracuse, New York at JMA Wireless Dome. Their complete live itinerary can be found here.