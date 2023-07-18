MÖTLEY CRÜE Release European Tour Recap Video: Glasgow

Mötley Crüe have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Rainy night in Glasgow!! …and that’s a wrap for the European leg of The World Tour! A massive thank you to the thousands of you who came out to these 22 shows all across Europe - it’s been an epic run! Huge shout out to our friends Def Leppard for sharing this journey with us. Looking forward to some US summer shows next before we head over to Japan and Australia this fall! Crüeheads for life. Thank you!"

The World Tour lands in Syracuse, NY at JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, August 5. Find the full itinerary here.