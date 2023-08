Mötley Crüe performed at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, in Omaha, Nebraska on August 13. The band have shared this recap video:

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The World Tour, with special guest Alice Cooper, lands at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK tonight, Wednesday, August 16. Find the full itinerary here.