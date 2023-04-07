MÖTLEY CRÜE Responds To Lawsuit Filed By Guitarist MICK MARS - “Retiring From Touring Is Resigning From The Band”

Yesterday, March 6th, BraveWords revealed that Mötley Crüe guitarist and co-founder, Mick Mars, is suing Mötley Crüe, claiming they kicked him out and ripped him off, financially. Complete details can be found here.

Chris William of Variety has since filed a follow-up report, in which Mötley Crüe contends that Mick Mars quit after "struggling to remember chords, playing the wrong songs." An excerpt follows:

“After the last tour, Mick publicly resigned from Mötley Crüe,” said Sasha Frid, the band’s litigation attorney. “Despite the fact that the band did not owe Mick anything — and with Mick owing the band millions in advances that he did not pay back — the band offered Mick a generous compensation package to honor his career with the band. Manipulated by his manager and lawyer, Mick refused and chose to file this ugly public lawsuit.”

Variety further asked about the discrepancy between the firm’s statement that Mars “publicly resigned,” and the press release from last October that said, “Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road.” The Crue camp responded that dropping out as a touring member was legally tantamount to quitting the group altogether.

“That’s correct. Retiring from touring is resigning from the band,” said Frid. “The band’s primary function is to tour and perform concerts. And as you saw from the amendment, if a shareholder resigns, he cannot receive any compensation from touring — which is what Mick is trying to get. It’s clear-cut that Mick is not entitled to any more money.”

Frid’s initial reply to Mars’ legal action further said, “Mick’s lawsuit is unfortunate and completely off-base. In 2008, Mick voted for and signed an agreement in which he and every other band member agreed that ‘in no event shall any resigning shareholder be entitled to receive any monies attributable to live performances (i.e., tours).’”

Mars’ suit — filed as a request for records and documents, in response to the band filing its own suit taking him to arbitration — included the allegation that he was the only member of the quartet playing live through 100% of the 36 shows on the 2022 stadium tour. He said bassist Nikki Sixx didn’t play a note live, and that vocalist Vince Neil and drummer Tommy Lee were sometimes seen or heard by audience members away from mics or instruments when their parts were going on.

Frid replied to that: “Equally unfortunate are his claims about the band’s live performances. Mötley Crüe always performs its songs live, but during the last tour, Mick struggled to remember chords, played the wrong songs and made constant mistakes which led to his departure from the band. There are multiple declarations from the band’s crew attesting to his decline,” which the attorney provided to Variety. “The band did everything to protect him (and) tried to keep these matters private to honor Mick’s legacy and take the high road. Unfortunately, Mick chose to file this lawsuit to badmouth the band. The band feels empathy for Mick, wishes him well and hopes that he can get better guidance from his advisors who are driven by greed.”

To read the complete article, visit this location.

The Stadium Tour, featuring Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Poison, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, wrapped up on September 9, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marked Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars' last show with the band.

Check out fan-filmed video of "Kickstart My Heart" from the aforementioned show. It was the last song of the night, closing this chapter of Mick Mars' career.

Mötley Crüe's next show, with new guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson), is on May 22nd at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, United Kingdom. To view their complete tour schedule, visit motley.com.