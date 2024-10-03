MÖTLEY CRÜE Returns To Las Vegas Strip With "The Las Vegas Residency 2025"; Video Trailer

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

S.I.N. Club pre-sale is set for Friday, October 4 at 10 AM, PT. Sign up for the S.I.N. Club free at cruesuem.com.

Citi card members pre-sale Friday, October 4 at 12 noon, PT. For details visit citientertainment.com

Tickets on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 AM, PT.

For travel packages, hotel, and ticket info, head here. Watch a video trailer below: