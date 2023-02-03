MÖTLEY CRÜE Reveal First Official Photo Of New Live Lineup Ahead Of World Tour 2023

Mötley Crüe - who recently announced that guitarist Mick Mars will no longer tour with the band, and is replaced for live activity by John 5 - have shared the first official image of the new lineup ahead of the band's upcoming world tour. The image below was shot by famed photographer, Ross Halfin.

Mötley Crüe issued the following statement in regards to the announcement that Mick Mars is stepping down from performing live: "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace. To say "enough is enough" is the ultimate act of courage. Mick's sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We'll continue to honor his musical legacy. We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We'll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!" - Vince, Tommy & Nikki

John 5 - "I'm honored to carry on Mick's legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs.”

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are going global in 2023 with their co-headlining "The World Tour". Produced by Live Nation, the world tour kicks off with two intimate shows in Atlantic City on February 10 and 11. The trek is currently schedule to wrap up on August 18 in El Paso, Texas.

To see the complete tour itinerary, and to purchase tickets, visit defleppard.com/tour, and/or motley.com.