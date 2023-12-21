MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Crüe Year’s Eve" Canceled Due To "Issues Beyond Our Control"

Mötley Crüe were set to headline “Crüe Year’s Eve”, a one-night-only New Year's Eve concert of rock and revelry at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs. However, the show has since been canceled.

A message from Mötley Crüe states: "It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled. The very short timeframe to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control. We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!"

