MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Dogs Of War": Behind The Video

Mötley Crüe have released the new video below, taking you behind the scenes of the band's video for "Dogs Of War".

A message state: "Nikki and Tommy recently sat down with Nick DenBoer "smearballz' the creator of the groundbreaking 'Dogs Of War' music video to discuss the origins, ideas, creation and execution to bring the video to life."

Stream/download "Dogs Of War" here. Watch The Making Of "Dogs Of War" (Vevo Footnotes), the official music video, and a lyric video, below:

Catch Mötley Crüe live at the following shows:

August

10 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL

17 - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK

29 - Minnesota State Fair - Saint Paul, MN

31 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

September

26 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Heliport - Hollywood, FL

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

October

13 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA