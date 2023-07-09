MÖTLEY CRÜE's Dr. Feelgood Was The First Album The Band Recorded Sober; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, it’s a full-speed, kick-you-in-the-teeth, adrenaline-fueled rocker… inspired by an '80s legend who literally had a death wish. Mötley Crüe and their once-in-a-lifetime rocker 'Kickstart My Heart' from their 1989 classic Dr. Feelgood. It all happened on one notorious night back in 1987, Nikki Sixx the decadent rockstar overdosed after a night of reckless abandon, scaring the hell out of his bandmates Vince Neil, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, and his fans in the process. Pronounced clinically dead, rumors of his demise spread like wildfire, and it would take some serious Pulp Fiction needle-piercing action to bring him back to life. He would actually say he was out of body witnessing his death Then he woke up in the hospital. and he ripped out his tubes and escaped. He bummed a ride off a fan who thought they were seeing a ghost and then when he got home he shot up again! Well, needless to say the incident’s aftermath led to his band’s biggest song ever and it would eventually help him get clean. The unbelievable story is next."