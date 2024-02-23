MÖTLEY CRÜE's JOHN 5 Conducts Guitar Clinic In The Howard Stern Show Studio; Video

In the new video below from The Howard Stern Show, John 5 (Mötley Crüe) shows off his guitar skills while hosting “Songs I Want To Hear” for #Howard101.

Mötley Crüe will perform at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, August 29. This show is a part of the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number. Learn more and find ticket links here.

The band will bring their legendary live show to the Iowa State Fair for the first time ever in August. The Crüe will perform with special guest Pop Evil on Wednesday, August 14, at 8 PM. Tickets available at iowastatefair.org.

Mötley Crüe previously announced that they will kick off the 2024 North Dakota State Fair on Friday, July 19. Tickets are on sale in March.