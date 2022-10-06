MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Kickstart My Heart" Music Video Remastered In HD

Mötley Crüe have released an HD remastered version of the music video for "Kickstart My Heart", featured on the band's fifth studio album, Dr. Feelgood, released in 1989. Watch below:

The band previously released remastered videos for "Dr. Feelgood" (1989), "Home Sweet Home" and "Smoking' In The Boys Room" from 1985's Theatre Of Pain, "Live Wire" from 1981's Too Fast For Love, and "Too Young To Fall In Love" and "Looks That Kill", both from 1983's Shout At The Devil. Watch below: