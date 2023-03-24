MÖTLEY CRÜE's NIKKI SIXX To Guest On DOLLY PARTON's Upcoming Rock Album

Dolly Parton, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, will release her new album, entitled Rock Star, in the fall of 2023.

Mötley Crüe bassist, Nikki Sixx, has been added to the list of guests appearing on the upcoming album. Sixx shared the new in an update via Twitter yesterday (Thursday, March 23), stating: "Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. Been back in the gym again to beat the jet-lag from the tour and enjoying family time. Had a great interview with Sweden Rock magazine and they might even feature some of my street photography." 👍🏽

Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. Been back in the gym again to beat the jet-lag from the tour and enjoying family time.Had a great interview with Sweden Rock magazine and they might even feature some of my street photography. 👍🏽 — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) March 23, 2023



It was previously announced that Rock Star will include Dolly's take on Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven", The Rolling Stones' "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird", Prince's "Purple Rain", and Journey's "Open Arms".

Speaking about the new record on daytime talk show, The View, Parton revealed that guests on the album will include The Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, John Fogerty, Pink, Brandi Carlisle, Cher, and former Journey vocalist Steve Perry.

Watch the interview below, and stay tuned for further details.