MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Smoking' In The Boys Room" Music Video Remastered In HD

Mötley Crüe have released an HD remastered version of the music video for "Smoking' In The Boys Room", featured on the band's 1989 album, Theatre Of Pain. Watch below:

The band previously released remastered videos for "Live Wire", from 1981's Too Fast for Love, as well as "Too Young To Fall In Love" and "Looks That Kill", from 1983's Shout At The Devil. Watch below:

This summer, Mötley Crüe are co-headlining the massive 36-city The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett. Remaining dates are listed below.

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV