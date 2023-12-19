MÖTLEY CRÜE's TOMMY LEE Talks New Music - “Wait Until You Hear It, It’s Insane; It’s Not A Full Album, But That Might Be Down The Road A Bit"

Ahead of Mötley Crüe's "Crüe Year’s Eve" event on December 31 at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, drummer Tommy Lee spoke with The Desert Sun about the New Year's Eve show, saying, "it’s going to be f--king insane."

“If I were to tell you details, I’d have to kill you. But it’s going to be one to remember, let’s just put it that way. The people, the place, the day - it’s going to leave a dent,” Lee said. “It’s literally just an evening with the Crüe, man. Your own private New Year’s Eve show.”

Mötley Crüe will appear in 2024 at festivals such as Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Summerfest in Milwaukee and the Ottawa Bluesfest, but according to Lee, there’s new music coming to coincide with those performances.

“Wait until you hear it, it’s insane,” Lee said. “It’s not a full album, but that might be down the road a bit. We’re always writing and doing stuff, so that’s always a possibility down the road. But we just went to the studio not too long ago and recorded three insane tracks and one of them is called ‘Dogs Of War.’ We’re just finishing up the video for it. For those jonesing for some new Crüe, people are going to bug out. John 5 is playing on it, the guitar work is incredible and it sounds sick.”

Read more at The Desert Sun.

For “Crüe Year’s Eve”, doors will open at 8:30 PM and the show will start at 10 PM with Mötley Crüe on stage through midnight to kick off the New Year with fans. “Crüe Years Eve” at Acrisure Arena stands as the sole date on the band's schedule, making it an exclusive and not-to-be-missed experience for fans to see Mötley Crüe live in concert.

Get tickets at ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena.

Known for their high-energy performances and chart-topping hits including anthems like “Kickstart My Heart,” “Dr. Feelgood,” and “Girls, Girls, Girls,” Crüe Years Eve at Acrisure Arena marks a rare and exclusive opportunity for fans to witness Mötley Crüe live in action as they bid farewell to the old year and welcome in the new. The intimate atmosphere of Acrisure Arena, which celebrates its first anniversary this month, will provide the perfect setting for this momentous occasion.

John Page, senior vice president of Acrisure Arena, expressed excitement about hosting the iconic band on New Year’s Eve, stating, “We wanted to make 'Crüe Year’s Eve' at Acrisure Arena a unique celebration for fans. It's not just a concert; it's a special event to close out the year with the Mötley Crüe experience. The energy and showmanship they bring are unparalleled, and there’s no better way to ring in the New Year than with this legendary band. Acrisure Arena is honored to be the exclusive host for Mötley Crüe’s only scheduled performance and final show of 2023.”

In addition to the electrifying performance by Mötley Crüe, concertgoers can expect an immersive experience with special effects, pyrotechnics, and all the theatrical elements that have made Motley Crue concerts legendary.