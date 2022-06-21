MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL: My Story To Premier This Sunday On REELZ; Preview Video Streaming

REELZ will premier their new special, Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil: My Story, this Sunday (June 26) at 8 PM, ET/PT. A preview video can be viewed below (restricted to certain territories).

Description: Vince Neil, the lead singer of superband Mötley Crüe, gives us an exclusive insight into his life. We get up close and personal, as Vince tells us the real story of his road to stardom and the many bumps in the road that accompanied it. He tells all about how he became a singer to how hard he partied and all the benefits that he took advantage of. Vince lets us in to how he navigated the road to super stardom but also about the heartbreak of losing a child. We learn, as well, about his arrest in a car crash, where one of his best friends is killed on his watch. We hear great tales from those closest to him including his son and daughter, his bandmates, and others who have documented his ride through today. Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: My story is an exclusive, 2-hour documentary with never been told secrets revealed for the first time.