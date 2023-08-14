MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Names His Five Favorite Albums - "JOURNEY Never Put Out A Bad Album"; Video

Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil stopped by AXS TV with details on which albums he would take to a deserted island, including an AC/DC favorite, an Aerosmith behemoth, a CCR staple, and more on Stranded. Watch below:

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's The World Tour, with special guest Alice Cooper, lands at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Wednesday, August 16. Find the full itinerary here.