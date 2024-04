MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Shows Off His Cars, Horses And Incredible House To SAMMY HAGAR; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Sammy Hagar meets up with Vince Neil at his house in Nashville to talk about Mötley Crüe and all things music.

Mötley Crüe have the following 2024 live dates scheduled:

May

3 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ

4 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ

9 - Welcome to Rockville 2024 - Daytona Beach, FL

June

21 - Summerfest 2024 - Milwaukee, WI

23 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mount Pleasant, MI

July

11 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

13 - Ottawa Bluesfest - Ottawa, ON

14 - Festival d'été de Québec 2024 - Québec, QC

19 - North Dakota State Fair Center - Minot, ND

August

10 - Illinois State Fair 2024 - Springfield, IL

17 - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK

29 - Minnesota State Fair - Saint Paul, MN

31 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

September

28 - Louder Than Life 2024 - Louisville, KY

October

13 - Aftershock 2024 - Sacramento, CA