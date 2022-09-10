MÖTLEY CRÜE - "See You In February"

On September 9th, Mötley Crüe played the final show of The Stadium Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Stadium Tour was a massive 36-city trek across North America featuring co-headliners Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, as well as openers Classless Act.

Earlier today, September 10th, Mötley Crüe posted the following message on social media:

"Nothing as big as this comes from any one person alone.

Yes, you see us onstage and sometimes it seems as if it’s all about us but it’s really not. It’s about you the fans and who makes that happen?

It’s a whole massive team. Hundreds of people behind the scenes every day and night. Every single element that you see was worked on for months and months. Our production team and crew are top of the top. Every light, every laser move, video content, video crew, bus and truck drivers, background dancers and choreographers, audio team, video team, back line team, programming, wardrobe, security, tour managers, agents and management.

For now we take a final bow for these US and Canadian shows. Everybody is tired and yet excited about the future #TheFutureIsOurs

[⚡️] SEE YOU IN FEBRUARY [⚡️] special thanks to @defleppard for being the most bad ass tour partners and @poison @joanjett and @classlessact for support on the tour."