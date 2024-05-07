MÖTLEY CRÜE Share Official Recap Video From Secret Show In NYC

Last night (Monday, May 6) in New York City, Mötley Crüe took to the stage for an imitate, secret show at the Bowery Ballroom. They were billed under the name "1981" with a single post to the band's social media channels for fans to find out about the show.

Says Mötley Crüe: "600 Crüeheads got to spend an epic night with us. It’s always fun for us to get back to our roots and play these clubs and you never were we might pop up again. Mötley always makes sure to hold back a few tickets for fans and we surprised fans yesterday with messages in their inbox's a few hours before the show! S.I.N Club / Crueseum members were given pre-sale access a day before Friday’s on sale. Join up now if you haven’t already, its free!"

Watch the band's recap video below:

Fan-filmed video footage from the show can be viewed below. According to Setlist.fm, the band performed the following:

"Primal Scream"

"Too Fast For Love"

"Looks That Kill"

"Wild Side"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Live Wire"

"On With The Show"

"Dogs Of War"

"Rock And Roll, Part 2" / "Smokin' In The Boys Room" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy In The U.K." / "Blitzkrieg Bop" / "Fight For Your Right"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Mötley Crüe's new single, "Dogs Of War", is out now. The official video for the song, created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, can be viewed below. Also available is behind the scenes footage and an official lyric video.