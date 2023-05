Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard began the European leg of The World Tour on May 22 in Sheffield, England at Bramhall Lane. Mötley Crüe have shared this recap video from the show:

The World Tour lands in Mönchengladbach, Germany tonight, Thursday, May 25. To purchase tickets for The World Tour, including VIP offerings, visit motley.com and defleppard.com.