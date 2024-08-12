MÖTLEY CRÜE Share Video Recap Of Concert At Illinois State Fair 2024

Mötley Crüe have shared a recap of their August 10 show at the Illinois State Fair 2024, held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Grandstand in Springfield, IL. Watch below.

Says the band: "It was a wild night in Illinois - you guys were loud!"

Catch Mötley Crüe live at the following shows:

August

10 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL

17 - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK

29 - Minnesota State Fair - Saint Paul, MN

31 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

September

26 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Heliport - Hollywood, FL

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

October

13 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

Mötley Crüe recently released the video below, taking you behind the scenes of the band's video for "Dogs Of War".

A message state: "Nikki and Tommy recently sat down with Nick DenBoer "smearballz' the creator of the groundbreaking 'Dogs Of War' music video to discuss the origins, ideas, creation and execution to bring the video to life."

Stream/download "Dogs Of War" here. Watch The Making Of "Dogs Of War" (Vevo Footnotes), the official music video, and a lyric video, below: