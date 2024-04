MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer VINCE NEIL Announced As Grand Marshal For Franklin Rodeo Parade

Mötley Crüe frontman, Vince Neil, will serve as Grand Marshal for the Franklin Rodeo Parade, scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at 12 PM, noon in Franklin, Tennessee.

Organizers state: "Our Grand Marshal has a special connection to Franklin, Tennessee, just like his iconic song 'Home Sweet Home', he has made his home sweet home, Franklin,TN!"

Mötley Crüe have the following 2024 live dates scheduled:

May

3 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ

4 - Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City - Atlantic City, NJ

9 - Welcome to Rockville 2024 - Daytona Beach, FL

June

21 - Summerfest 2024 - Milwaukee, WI

23 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mount Pleasant, MI

July

11 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

13 - Ottawa Bluesfest - Ottawa, ON

14 - Festival d'été de Québec 2024 - Québec, QC

19 - North Dakota State Fair Center - Minot, ND

August

10 - Illinois State Fair 2024 - Springfield, IL

17 - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort - Thackerville, OK

29 - Minnesota State Fair - Saint Paul, MN

31 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

September

28 - Louder Than Life 2024 - Louisville, KY

October

13 - Aftershock 2024 - Sacramento, CA