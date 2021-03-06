MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer VINCE NEIL Mourns Death Of Father "Odie"

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil has sadly just announced the passing of his father “Odie”. “With a broken heart I’m sad to say, we lost a beautiful man last night, my Father Clois Odell Wharton, our beloved ‘Odie’. He died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was 83 years young. We are going to miss you, Dad. Have fun with Mom and Cali in heaven, RIP 3-5-2021💔”



The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was slated to take place in the summer of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021 and is due to kick off on June 19th in Nashville, TN. As tours and events for 2021 are slowly but surely being cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, questions are being raised as to whether The Stadium Tour will go forward this summer. Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx addressed the situation via Twitter; see below.

Hi David. Our concern is the safely of not only our fans but everybody involved in a tour. The bands, crews etc etc. As soon as we get the green light we’re excited to get out and tour.👍🏽 https://t.co/8S0dA5gVSk — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 26, 2021

The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was set to begin on June 18th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.

Current 2021 dates for the tour are as follows, but watch for updates in the coming weeks.

June

19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark

24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium

27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

July

3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium

6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

15- Flushing, NY - Citifield

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August

7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park

24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium

7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park

12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park