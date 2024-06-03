MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer VINCE NEIL Serves As Grand Marshal For Franklin Rodeo Parade; Video / Photos
June 3, 2024, an hour ago
Mötley Crüe frontman, Vince Neil, served as Grand Marshal for the Franklin Rodeo Parade back on Saturday, May 11 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Franklin Rodeo Parade shared a highlight reel, stating: ""What an epic Rodeo Parade!! A huge shoutout to all our Rodeo Fans for turning out in full force, and a huge thank you to the incredible participants who made it unforgettable! The energy was electric, and the weather was absolutely perfect! A heartfelt thank you to our Grand Marshal, Vince Neil, for bringing even more excitement to the event!"
Watch here.
It took less than a week for the official music video for Mötley Crüe's new single, "Dogs Of War", to cruise past one million views on YouTube. The video was created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, and was released on April 26. To celebrate this milestone, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, and John 5 issued a behind the scenes look at the making of "Dogs Of War."
Stream/download "Dogs Of War" here.