MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer VINCE NEIL Serves As Grand Marshal For Franklin Rodeo Parade; Video / Photos

Mötley Crüe frontman, Vince Neil, served as Grand Marshal for the Franklin Rodeo Parade back on Saturday, May 11 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Franklin Rodeo Parade shared a highlight reel, stating: ""What an epic Rodeo Parade!! A huge shoutout to all our Rodeo Fans for turning out in full force, and a huge thank you to the incredible participants who made it unforgettable! The energy was electric, and the weather was absolutely perfect! A heartfelt thank you to our Grand Marshal, Vince Neil, for bringing even more excitement to the event!"

It took less than a week for the official music video for Mötley Crüe's new single, "Dogs Of War", to cruise past one million views on YouTube. The video was created by director/producer/animator Nick DenBoer, and was released on April 26. To celebrate this milestone, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, and John 5 issued a behind the scenes look at the making of "Dogs Of War."

Stream/download "Dogs Of War" here.