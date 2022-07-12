MÖTLEY CRÜE: Story Of Their Songs To Premier Sunday On REELZ; Sneak Peek Video Released

REELZ recently announced its June 2022 lineup with 11 new original stories including the return of Story Of The Songs with new original stories about the inspiration, recording and performing of pivotal songs from Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame bands Van Halen, Guns N' Roses and Alice Cooper.

Mötley Crüe: Story Of Their Songs premiers Sunday, July 17 at 8 PM, ET/PT. Watch a sneak peek video below.

A description follows...

We tell the inside story of six unforgettable songs, that took Mötley Crüe from Sunset Strip wannabes to giants of metal. We discover how the group’s love of Alice Cooper and 70s UK glam rock inspired early classics like Live Wire and how, unbeknownst to band members, the video for breakthrough track, "Looks That Kill", was inspired by the operas of Richard Wagner. We explore how the band managed to survive the aftermath of the tragically fatal car crash, which saw singer Vince Neil jailed. And we hear how biopic ‘The Dirt’ has introduced Mötley Crüe to a new generation, leading them to tear up the contract where it had vowed never to play live again. Record producer Tom Werman recalls eating Suchi with Nikki Sixx the night after the bass player had famously briefly died after a drug overdose. Bob Rock marvels at how he ‘lucked out’ when a newly sober band turned up to make the landmark Dr. Feelgood album, with him at the controls. Video makers Wayne Isham and Curt Marvis recall the antics on the legendary "Girls, Girls, Girls" video shoot, that led to filming being shut down. While Cinematographer Toby Phillips recalls the feverish excitement as the band returned to West Hollywood’s Whisky a Go Go to film "Kickstart My Heart".